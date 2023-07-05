A man and woman have been charged after three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Hastings River Drive last year.
About 9pm on Friday, October 14 2022, emergency services were called to Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie, following reports three pedestrians had been struck by a Toyota Landcruiser Prado 4WD.
The pedestrians - three men aged 18, 45 and 50 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
The 18-year-old man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with head, leg, and pelvic injuries.
The two older men sustained leg, arm and rib fractures.
The fourth man left the scene prior to police arrival.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
During the course of the investigation, a 31-year-old man was charged over his alleged involvement in October 2022. He remains before the courts.
Following inquiries, a 26-year-old man was arrested at Hasting River Drive in Port Macquarie about 10am on Tuesday, July 4.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with two counts of cause grievous bodily harm to person with intention and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Following further inquiries, a 27-year-old woman was arrested at Port Macquarie Local Court about 11.30am on Wednesday, July 5.
She was charged with two counts of cause grievous bodily harm to person with intention - accessory after the fact, and assaulting occasioning actual bodily harm accessory after the fact.
Police will allege in court the man and woman were in the vehicle when it deliberately struck the pedestrians.
Both the man and woman were refused bail and appeared at Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, July 5, where they were both granted bail to appear before the same court on Thursday, September 7.
