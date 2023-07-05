July 6, 2023:
The swell will fall this week, but the good news is the tide will be very low in the mornings 0.2-0.4m with a high tide later in the day, with a smaller high tide of a nighttime.
Light winds will tend to be NW changing to SW over the weekend.
Most beaches, especially Towns and Flynns have a very sharp shore dump on the low tides, the best conditions will be mid to high tide on most beaches and the water temp will be cooling to 17-19 degrees.
Lighthouse could be a place to check with some sand moving around starting to fill the inside gully slowly.
Since I have been doing this report for the Port Macquarie News I have tried to reflect on the surf, the conditions, and highlight what makes us get out of bed at 5am in the dark in search of the best waves.
Firstly, is it to catch the perfect wave? Enjoying each other's company? Maybe the big one is our love of the ocean and the incredible sunrise we get to enjoy.
Throw in our incredible friends, plus the dolphins who never cease to amaze us.
Don't forget the sight of the Island Trader peacefully cruising into the river on the way back from Lord Howe Island.
My most popular spots are the Breakwall, Chickens, Middles, Middle Rock, Bonny Hills, and my favourite spot of all, Flaggies.
The people that make my day each morning are my surf crew. This includes Cherrie, Gee, Lizzy, Kerry, Bobby, Paul, Craig, Brett, and Dan.
As I said to Paul this week, "If you all don't turn up, I would have to surf on my own". I now consider myself just a bit long in the tooth for solo surfing.
The boards we all choose to ride are all different. Paul is on 5ft 5in, Cherrie is on a 9ft 2in and I am on a custom built 7ft board.
This creates more opportunity for us to catch waves in changing conditions.
Earlier on in the year I touched on the effect of the NE wind and how it pulls cold water from the deep trough off Hat Head.
Well, the old fisherman who told me this story originally was 100 per cent correct. I had a local scientist come into the shop to verify my theory, he said it's a phenomenon that happens in other places around the world, bringing in cold water and the red weed over the summer.
So, we will finish with two of my mates' favourite quotes this week.
Bobby's is, "you can't catch waves from the carpark".
And Craig's is when you're trying to get your wetty on, and he is frothing at the mouth, "we are not here for a haircut, what are you waiting for?".
Have a great week and remember, the ocean clears the mind and soul so go for a surf.
See you out there.
Ken.
