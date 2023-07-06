Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Anglican Soup Kitchen extends hours to meet demand

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated July 7 2023 - 10:39am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Anglican Soup Kitchen coordinator Kerri Attenborough-Bourke said they are open during the school holidays to meet demand. People can access the service on Wednesdays between 10am and 11.30am to obtain bread, fresh produce and other grocery items. Picture by Liz Langdale
Port Anglican Soup Kitchen coordinator Kerri Attenborough-Bourke said they are open during the school holidays to meet demand. People can access the service on Wednesdays between 10am and 11.30am to obtain bread, fresh produce and other grocery items. Picture by Liz Langdale

Port Anglican Soup Kitchen has extended its hours to be open during the school holidays for people who need food support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.