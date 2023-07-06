Port Anglican Soup Kitchen extends hours to meet demand

Port Anglican Soup Kitchen has extended its hours to be open during the school holidays for people who need food support.
"The kitchen normally closes through the school holidays," Port Anglican Soup Kitchen coordinator Kerri Attenborough-Bourke said.
"The need was there so we've decided to open..but with limited hours."
People can obtain bread and fresh produce from the kitchen between 10am and 11.30am on Wednesdays.
There's also pantry items available for a gold coin donation.
The kitchen is located at St Thomas' Anglican Church hall at 50 Hay Street, Port Macquarie.
Ms Attenborough-Burke said the kitchen is not just for people who are homeless, but those who might be isolated or just need some additional support if they are struggling financially.
"It's for anybody," she said.
"If you're having a tough week, just come and we're happy to serve you."
Ms Attenborough-Burke said unfortunately a lot of people are under financial strain.
She said rental prices and affordable housing are issues which need to be addressed.
"The need is evident with the cost of living going through the roof," she said.
"We've noticed businesses are struggling too."
The kitchen can fit 70 people in the dining hall when serving three course meals for lunch.
"We got smashed last week with 86 [people]," Ms Attenborough-Burke said.
Volunteers also served 60 people through the kitchen's window for grocery supplies.
Lauren and her baby son Eli accessed the Port Anglican Soup Kitchen for the first time about two months ago.
Lauren is currently undergoing treatment for mental health issues and said financial strain is adding pressure.
"It all just snow balls," she said.
Lauren travels to Wauchope to drop Eli off at daycare, as she said it was difficult to find availability in Port Macquarie.
Lauren said it's hard to pay for essential items including petrol, bills and rent.
She sought food support to help ease the financial pressure of having to pay for other items.
