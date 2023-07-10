What is next for proposed Flynns Beach apartment building

The decision day for a proposed apartment development at a prime site at Flynns Beach has been pushed back.
The plan involves the demolition of two unit buildings at 50-51 Pacific Drive with a $15 million apartment development proposed in their place.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel indicated its general agreement with the proposal's built form and height variation.
The panel deferred consideration of the development application on Wednesday, July 5.
The deferral will enable the applicant to provide further design resolution on matters including the communal open space areas, the landscape design to be better detailed and provision of motorcycle parking and electric vehicle charging capability in the basement.
The applicant has also been asked for arborist detail confirming that proposed tree retention is possible, noting the proximity of the sewer realignment.
The meeting heard from speakers during its considerations.
The proposal features 40 apartments and two levels of parking at the basement and ground floor levels with access off Flynn Street.
Panel member Dan Croft said there was not a fundamental problem with the proposed building but it was just the finer detail that needed resolution.
Nine submissions were received after the exhibition of the original proposal.
The proposal was amended during assessment with significant changes to the design in response to assessment issues, the report said.
The changes included amending the shape of the building, reconfiguration of the floor plans and increasing the number of parking spaces.
The amended proposal was re-notified to neighbouring properties with no additional submissions as a result.
The development application seeks approval to demolish two unit buildings and all associated structures, removal of on-site vegetation with the exception of five trees, and construction of an apartment complex with parking, and strata subdivision.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
