Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Supporting Mid North Coast businesses in the July school holidays

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
July 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A hot cuppa with a view of Town Beach, Port Macquarie is a great way to start the morning. Picture by Liz Langdale
A hot cuppa with a view of Town Beach, Port Macquarie is a great way to start the morning. Picture by Liz Langdale

The school holiday period crept up on me this time around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.