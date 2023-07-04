FOUR sides are contesting the Group Three Junior Rugby League girl's under 17 competition this season.
Port Sharks, Port City, Taree Red Rovers and Forster-Tuncurry are represented.
"Port Sharks are unbeaten and they're the team to beat,'' Chris Hollis from Taree Red Rovers said.
"The two Port teams are strong. Sharks struggled last year but they're really built up this season.''
Games are played on Saturdays. Girls tackle football in the junior league is still in its infancy, Hollis said.
"I think this is our third year,'' he said.
"Five teams play in the under 13s with three in the 15s and four in the 17s.''
However, league tag numbers remain solid. Games are played on Friday evenings in under 12, 14 and 16 divisions.
"There's 12 sides in the 12s, seven in the 14s and nine in the 16s,'' Hollis said.
"A lot of the girls play league tag and then back up for tackle on the Saturday - or they play other sports on Saturday.''
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.