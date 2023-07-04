Port Macquarie resident Karen Swain says she'll be one of the first people to enjoy walking along a new footpath on Pacific Drive once construction is completed.
Mrs Swain and her husband have lived on Pacific Drive in Port Macquarie for 35 years.
She said her husband is excited about the work.
He has a health condition which means he walks on the flat surfaces in town.
However, Mrs Swain said the footpath installation will enable him to exercise closer to home.
Mrs Swain has recognised the town has become more popular and busier.
She said footpaths are an important piece of infrastructure.
"Any improvement is good," she said.
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said Pacific Drive was identified as a key location for footpath improvement.
Council was allocated $3.4 million in funding under the Australian Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The Pacific Drive footpath is part of that funding allocation.
"The works include construction of new footpath from 117 to 133 Pacific Drive, 172 to 190 Pacific Drive and design of the section between Parklands Close and Wandella Drive," a spokesperson said.
Another Pacific Drive resident, Brad Golledge said he will '100 per cent' use the footpath once it's completed.
Mr Golledge enjoys running around his local area.
While he doesn't have any mobility issues, he said footpaths are vital for others, including the elderly.
Mr Golledge said footpaths also encourage people to become more active.
"The more you make public spaces accessible, the need for cars decreases," he said.
Mr Golledge said he'd like to see a footpath installed on Koala Street, given how many pedestrians he's seen struggle to compete for space with vehicles.
According to council's Footpaths and Walkways in Public Road Reserves policy, staff use the Pedestrian and Access Mobility Plan and PMHC 2015 Bike Plan as a guide.
They also look at the safety, cost, traffic numbers and location of community footpath requests to decide where to build new paths and walkways.
A council spokesperson said construction of the Pacific Drive section between Parklands Close and Wandella Drive will be dependent on the final design and available funding.
