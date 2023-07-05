Social isolation is the knock-on effect of a hike in ferry fees, a residents' group says.
The increases in ferry fares kicked in on July 1, 2023 as Port Macquarie-Hastings Council seeks to progressively reduce the operating loss of the ferry operations by reviewing annual charges.
The annual operating loss for the ferries totalled more than $800,000 in the 2021/2022 financial year.
There has been an increase across all ferry fares for 2023-24.
The Settlement Point and Hibbard ferries provide vehicle access across the Hastings River to and from the North Shore.
North Side Progress Association president Kerry Fox said social isolation was the biggest impact as the increased ferry fees deterred visitors or limited visitors' trips to the North Shore.
"People aren't coming to visit so much because it is now $16 return [on the ferry]," Ms Fox said.
She questioned why ferry fees were charged when the ferry was an extension of the road.
Ferry fares are broken up into two categories - concessional fares available to local government area residents and ratepayers once an annual sticker has been purchased, and the standard full fees.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council director of community infrastructure Robert Fish said concessional fares have not increased since 2015-2016, and the standard full fares have also only seen occasional increases over that period.
Mr Fish said the raising of any fees and charges is not a decision taken lightly.
"Council has operated the ferries on a user pays basis for many years, however this has been at an increasing cost to the wider community as there has been little change to the fares for several years, despite operating costs increasing," he said.
Mr Fish said the council must also account for significant costs related to periodic slipping every four years for each ferry and ultimately replacement of the ferries.
The council in February agreed to advocate to Transport for NSW about transferring ferry management to NSW or a state government financial contribution for ferry operations to reduce the financial burden of the service on the council.
The council wrote to Transport for NSW and raised the matter at a recent meeting with the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, which was followed up in writing.
The North Side Progress Association supports the push for the state government to take back the ferry management.
"We cannot be held to ransom constantly because of increased operating costs and a long-term solution needs to be found that is a win-win for all parties," Ms Fox said.
