Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated July 4 2023 - 9:56am, first published 4:00am
Beautiful sunrise on a cold morning at Shelly Beach, Port Macquarie on June 30. Picture by Liz Langdale
Port Macquarie has experienced its coldest June since at least 1985, according to Weatherzone data.

