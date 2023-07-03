A week of celebrating the history, culture and achievements of the Birpai people got underway on Monday, July 3 with the official NAIDOC Week flag raising ceremony at Town Green.
The ceremony was led by the chairperson of the Bearlay Aboriginal Interagency, Donna Harper.
Bearlay is a network of Elders, Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal community members and organisations who work together to address the needs of the local Aboriginal community and provide cultural guidance and recognition for Aboriginal projects.
"It's a massive honour to see so many people come together here this morning," Ms Harper said.
"As we continue to grow together as one and celebrate our culture, it's important to see a unique blend of people come together in recognition.
The theme for this year's NAIDOC Week is For Our Elders and aims to highlight the role Elders have played, and continue to play in communities and families.
"This year for our Elders is such a symbolic theme, for they are our first teachers and our knowledge holders," Ms Harper said
Aunty Rhonda Radley spoke at the ceremony and said she hopes this year's theme will extend beyond NAIDOC Week.
"We go to Elders for guidance and love at different times in our life," she said. "It's about acknowledging them and about loving them."
Aunty Rhonda said she didn't grow up with the term Elder and spoke of its importance.
"We still loved all of our older people because we knew we weren't going to have them around for very long," she said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said NAIDOC Week is "such an important" time for the community.
"Across each generation, Elders play an important role and hold a prominent place in our community," she said.
"NAIDOC Week is a celebration for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community."
Aunty Rhonda said this week is about "honouring Elders around you".
"Their stories matter, so let's start listening to those stories," she said.
The Hastings NAIDOC Committee are holding a number of events over the coming week to celebrate culture. More details about these events can be found on their Facebook page.
