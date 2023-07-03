Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

NAIDOC Week launches in Port Macquarie with official flag raising ceremony

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
July 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A week of celebrating the history, culture and achievements of the Birpai people got underway on Monday, July 3 with the official NAIDOC Week flag raising ceremony at Town Green.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.