Whales, whales and more whales.
Port Macquarie whale watchers and photographers have been treated to a fabulous spectacle from Tacking Point Lighthouse.
The season has hit a peak period where the highest amount of whales can be viewed from the Mid North Coast and across the state's coastline.
Port Macquarie resident and photographer Alex McNaught captured a mating pursuit via drone footage on June 30.
He said the behaviour is not a rare sight for this time of year but it's still special to witness.
Mr McNaught said he chats to all the regular locals who go to Tacking Point Lighthouse to watch whales.
They have all said it's been a 'bumper season' for the mammals.
"There's been stacks to see and it's been very busy," Mr McNaught said.
Mr McNaught goes up to the prime vantage point about three times a day.
The keen videographer has also been recruited by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service to capture drone footage of individual whales who might require assistance.
He was recently asked to check on the welfare of one whale.
"The drone is a great way of giving them that information," he said.
Mr McNaught said unfortunately entanglement is another issue impacting the movement of the mammals.
According to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, more than 40,000 whales make their way along the NSW coast on their northern migration, known as the humpback highway.
The giants of the ocean swim north to find warmer waters in which to breed, and then start making their southbound journey with newborns.
"The whale watching season is getting longer because, thankfully, whale populations are increasing due to conservation efforts over recent years," the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service website states.
Mr McNaught's recent footage comes after Port Macquarie volunteers joined the 2023 ORRCA Whale Census Day
ORRCA committee member and Port Macquarie resident Leigh Mansfield said around 300 whales can be seen swimming past the coastline per day during the peak season time of late June and July.
Mr McNaught said there's been plenty of action from other marine life too.
He's recently captured a huge pod of dolphins made up of over 100 animals.
"They came in really close," he said.
For more information please visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au
Whales in distress can be reported to the NSW NPWS on 13000 PARKS or ORRCA's 24 hour hotline on (02) 9415 3333.
