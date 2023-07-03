Hastings Valley Vikings now face a tightrope walk to the Mid North Coast Rugby northern division finals following a 39-17 loss to Coffs Harbour Snappers on July 1.
The defeat was a marked improvement on an opening-round 78-7 thumping they received in early May although it left the Vikings two wins behind fourth-placed Grafton with five rounds remaining.
Coach Lyndon Gale, however, remained defiant about talk of the club's decade-long dynasty being over.
"I wouldn't say our dynasty is gone or it's done and dusted, but it has been a good 10 years. It's hard to stay on top [but] I don't think the Vikings are going anywhere anytime soon," he said.
"We've still got plenty of good, young talent around. The theme of our season has been a bit stop-start and our discipline has let us down."
The 22-point loss left the defending premiers in more uncharted waters and Gale admitted they couldn't afford another slip-up in their remaining four matches.
They also have a bye to come.
"We're definitely a chance (of making finals), but there's no denying we've got to win our last four games because we've still got a bye in there as well," he said.
"It's basically win from here on in or it's (the year) all over basically."
Gale said the Vikings would "hopefully" welcome back a few of their injured brigade in coming weeks.
"We haven't had a lot of continuity with blokes being out and haven't been able to put our whole first grade side out on the park at once which is not real good," he said.
"But it is what it is, it's a part of footy and we haven't had to deal with that for the past few years."
They will now have to rely on other results going their way while also maximising bonus point opportunities in the closing stages of the season.
"It might come down to that Grafton game [in the last round]," Gale said.
