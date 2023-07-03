Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Hastings Valley Vikings defeated by Coffs Harbour Snappers in Mid North Coast rugby

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hastings Valley Vikings now face a tightrope walk to the Mid North Coast Rugby northern division finals following a 39-17 loss to Coffs Harbour Snappers on July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.