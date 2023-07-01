However, four sides, Port Macquarie, Macleay Valley, Wingham and Taree City all have eight points and are chasing the last three places in the five. It would appear unlikely that either Wauchope or Forster-Tuncurry would be involved in the playoffs this season. Wauchope broke through for their first win of the year last Saturday when beating the Hawks 38-36 at Tuncurry. The Blues only led once in the game - the last 20 seconds when veteran centre Sam Watts finished off a sweeping movement to score.