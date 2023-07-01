Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Six rounds of Group 3 Rugby League to be played before semi-finals get underway

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In first grade Old Bar and Port City lead the way with 14 points. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
In first grade Old Bar and Port City lead the way with 14 points. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

SIX rounds remain in Group Three Rugby League before the start of the semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.