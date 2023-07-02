Sixteen hockey teams from across the state battled it out this weekend in Port Macquarie for the NSW Over-55s Men's Masters.
The three-day competition got underway on Friday, June 30 with teams from as far away as Parkes, the North Coast and the Illawarra participating.
It's the first time Port Macquarie has hosted a Hockey NSW event.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher said the new facilities were a "draw-card" for organisers.
"It's been fantastic," he said. "Teams from all over the state are here."
Thresher said Port Macquarie isn't usually considered the typical destination for hockey events of this size.
"It's great to bring these teams to the coast that might not usually come here," he said.
"It's a smaller State Championship in terms of the number of teams, but it's a good introduction for us to be hosting one of these events."
There were 16 teams competing, with the competition wrapping up on Sunday morning.
The Port Macquarie team finished 5th overall with two wins and two loses.
The division A Final between Parkes and Far North Coast saw Parkes take out the win 4-1, while the division B Final between North Inland and Orange resulted in a win for Orange 3-0.
Chairman of NSW Men's Masters Hockey Glen Pearce praised the facilities and the competition.
"All of the players have been very pleased with the facility," he said.
"For this particular competition of 16 teams, having two fields and having these facilities works really well."
From this tournament, NSW Hockey will select two over 55s teams to compete at Nationals in October over in Perth.
