Port Macquarie Animal Shelter staff have a thousand reasons to smile as the 1000th animal is adopted from the facility.
A white kitten named Jill and 10-month-old neo mastiff Barney were adopted from the shelter by the same family on Friday, June 30.
They were the 999th and 1000th animal to be adopted in the past three years since Port Macquarie-Hastings Council took over management of the facility.
Port Macquarie Animal Shelter team leader Emmalee Andrew said it's "amazing to reach this milestone".
"It's really been such a positive day for us," she said.
On Thursday, June 29 the shelter posted to their Facebook page asking for people to share updates of their adoptions from the shelter.
"It was amazing to see dogs in homes almost three years later," Ms Andrew said.
"It's almost overwhelming.
"I think people really loved seeing how these animals have gone to their forever homes, which is always our aim."
Ms Andrew said shelter staff want to see people continue to commit to pets for life.
"I think there has been a change in perception of adopting animals," she said. "They're not second-hand and there's nothing wrong with them.
"It's great that people are realising that the shelter is a great option to get pets for their family."
Ms Andrew said seeing Jill and Barney go to their forever home together was "special".
"The little kitten was for the wife. She had sent her husband a photo and said she really wanted the kitten and then he saw a photo of Barney and said they should get both.
"They came out last week and met the animals and loved both of them."
Ms Andrew said she hopes people will continue to adopt animals.
"Even today we have processed six adoptions," she said. "We would love for people to continue to take a chance on these animals."
