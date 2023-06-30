Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Animal Shelter has reached a milestone 1000 adoptions

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Adopter Rob Graham, mayor Peta Pinson and Port Macquarie Animal Shelter team leader Emmalee Andrew with Jill and Barney. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council
Adopter Rob Graham, mayor Peta Pinson and Port Macquarie Animal Shelter team leader Emmalee Andrew with Jill and Barney. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Port Macquarie Animal Shelter staff have a thousand reasons to smile as the 1000th animal is adopted from the facility.

