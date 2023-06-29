Police are encouraging the community to have a Plan B if they're going to be drinking after two people were caught high-range drink-driving in the past week.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe caught up with Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell for our weekly police wrap.
About 4.30pm on June 16, police were called to Ocean Drive near Table Street after reports a vehicle had left the roadway.
On arrival police observed that a vehicle, believed to be travelling in a southerly direction on Ocean Drive, had left the road and collided with a light pole.
Officers noted the female driver to be heavily affected by alcohol.
She was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.
The 38-year-old was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where she was subjected to a breath analysis which returned a positive reading of 0.295.
She was charged with high-range PCA and granted conditional bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on July 14.
Her licence has also been suspended.
About 1am on Sunday, June 11 police were following a vehicle on Buller Street, Port Macquarie which appeard to be swerving across lanes.
Officers pulled the vehicle over and the male driver was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis test and returned a positive reading of 0.153.
He was issued a court attendance notice to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on August 9.
Chief Insp. Campbell said police encourage the community to have a Plan B when drinking.
"People aren't listening and aren't aware of the consequences if something happens while they're drink-driving," he said.
"We're appealing for people to rethink before they drink and always have a Plan B if you do decide to have a drink."
Police are currently investigating a break and enter on Marine Parade at Lake Cathie.
About 12am on Wednesday, June 28 a male offender gained entry to a residence through a side gate on Marine Parade.
At this stage, police understand that a wallet was stolen from within the home.
CCTV footage seized by police captures a Caucasian male with a solid build, short brown hair and wearing a high vis jumper and grey long pants entering the yard before exiting a short time later.
Police believe the offender may have been driving a white dual cab utility.
Police are appealing for anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage or has seen any suspicious activity to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
On Sunday, June 18 a break and enter occurred at a childcare centre on High Street, Wauchope.
A male had gained entry to the building before alarms disturbed the offender and he left the scene.
Police were called and commenced an investigation into the incident which included seizing CCTV footage.
Officers were able to identify the offender by the CCTV footage and on June 19 about 9.40am police attended a residence in Wauchope where they arrested a 29-year-old man.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with break and enter and attempt to commit a serious indictable offence.
He was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on June 28.
Police are investigating after a number of graffiti tags appeared on buildings and footpaths around the Gordon Street area of the Port Macquarie CBD on Friday night, June 23.
Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any CCTV footage or noticed any suspicious activity between 6.30pm on June 23 and 10.30am on June 24.
