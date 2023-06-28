A Port Macquarie resident says he's looking forward to the finished result of road work which is unfolding as part of the Ocean Drive duplication project.
Bruce Carter has lived at his Jonas Absalom Drive property for 20 years and has witnessed increased traffic density and population growth to the town over that period.
"It's grown like crazy since we moved here," he said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has notified residents that major work is underway to put in two new lanes and upgrade the Jonas Absalom Drive and Pacific Drive intersection to signalised traffic lights.
"Building the new intersection is a complex job, as it involves raising the level of the road to comply with the future four-lane traffic light intersection design," a council spokesperson said.
The entire Ocean Drive project will cost $111 million. It's funded by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the NSW Government.
The entry to Jonas Absalom Drive from Ocean Drive will be closed for four to six weeks from July 3.
The Pacific Drive intersection will close once Jonas Absalom Drive is reopened, and work is expected to take the same amount of time from August 1.
A council spokesperson said access to residences, shops and businesses will remain open via detours.
Mr Carter said his area was 'virtually now a suburb of a city' and traffic lights are a necessary part of road infrastructure.
Mr Carter is not worried about the value of his house once the work is complete.
"The market determines what happens," he said.
The house is fitted with thick window glass, which Mr Carter said provides relief from the noise of the work and traffic.
Another Jonas Absalom Drive resident Mardi Borg said the detours will impact her commute to and from work by adding travel time.
On the other hand, she's in favour of the upgrade.
"It definitely gets congested [on Ocean Drive]," she said.
"I'm happy to see that ease up after the work is done."
While the road closures are in place, bus services will be accessed from a temporary stop on Sapphire Drive.
A council spokesperson said the organisation has consulted with Busways, schools and families who use the service to manage the change.
The Ocean Drive project will include the duplication of two lanes to four divided travel lanes from Greenmeadows Drive (south) to Matthew Flinders Drive/Emerald Drive.
According to council's website, the works will include upgraded intersections and access points, a shared user path improving pedestrian connectivity, provision for on road cyclists, koala exclusion fencing and retaining structures to minimise impact on adjacent sensitive environmental areas.
