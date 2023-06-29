David Barnes, affectionately known as Barnesy, said he thought he was too small and not tough enough to play rugby union.
The president of the Hastings Valley Vikings is now getting ready to run out for game 250 when the Vikings take on the Coffs Harbour Snappers at Oxley Oval on Saturday, July 1.
He's the second Vikings stalwart to reach the milestone.
"I started playing for the club in 1999 as a 19-year-old," he said.
Barnes first played as a winger before moving into the first grade side where he took up a position in the backs.
"A lot of my mates were playing union and I thought I was too small to play and not tough enough," Barnes said.
"I was drawn to the sport by my mates and kept playing because I was making plenty of friends and getting to know a lot of different people."
He said he continued to play the sport with the same club because he "loved it".
"It's a good family club and now that I've got a family it brings them in as well."
Barnes now plays in the forwards in the reserve grade side. He has been involved in various roles within the club and committee and has been the president for the past seven years.
His best mate David Tunstead "Tunny" was the first to reach the 250 game milestone earlier this year.
"I think it's getting close to drawing to the end for me even though Tunny says he can keep playing," Barnes said.
"It's a good milestone though and is something to be proud of.
"There's a few older players that I played alongside hoping to come down on Saturday. It will be good to see them and have them here for the game."
Barnes said while the Vikings haven't "gone too well" in the first half of the season, he's hoping they will make the finals and finish the season strong.
Round nine is a charity round for the Vikings, with the first grade team wearing jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. All of the funds raised will go to Sister Marjorie's Soup Kitchen.
The reserve grade and first grade games will get underway at Oxley Oval on Saturday, July 1.
