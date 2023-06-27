Port Macquarie News
Wauchope man charged following discovery of 'clandestine box lab'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
The man was charged at Port Macquarie Police Station. Picture, file

A Wauchope man has been charged after a vehicle stop revealed an alleged clandestine 'box lab'.

