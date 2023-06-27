A Wauchope man has been charged after a vehicle stop revealed an alleged clandestine 'box lab'.
About 11pm on Monday night, June 26, police from the Mid North Coast Proactive Crime Team were patrolling Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie, when they observed an Isuzu tipper truck towing an excavator on a trailer.
Officers stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by a 40-year-old Wauchope man, who had previously resided in the Taree area.
The passenger was a 24-year-old King Creek man.
During a subsequent search of the suspected stolen vehicle, police allegedly located items consistent with a clandestine laboratory including glass beakers and chemicals.
Further checks on the vehicle confirmed it had allegedly been stolen from a Newcastle address in February, with the trailer allegedly stolen from Taree on Saturday, June 17.
HAZMAT crews from Fire and Rescue NSW attended and rendered the scene safe before the vehicle was towed to undergo further analysis by forensic specialists.
The 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene before being taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with two counts of goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, use registrable vehicle not display authorised number plates, and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, August 9.
Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.