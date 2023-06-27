Remembering the Sumatra 100 years on since Mid North Coast sinking

It's been 100 years since a ship sank off the Mid North Coast, leaving none of its crew members alive.
Barbara Rorrison's grandfather was Sydney Fewtrell, the chief officer for the Sumatra, which sank on June 26, 1923.
Mrs Rorrison has been holidaying in Port Macquarie since the 1960s and owns properties in the area.
She reached out to the Port News while visiting the area recently, to notify staff about the milestone.
Sydney's body and the captain's Edward Bell washed ashore at Crescent Head, after the ship got caught in a storm.
The vessel was wrecked at a location between Port Macquarie and Crescent Head.
According to the Western Grazier publication, a July 7, 1923 article stated there is little doubt the 'steamer Sumatra foundered in the vicinity of Port Macquarie'.
"The Sumatra...formerly belonged to a German company, but fell into the hands of Australia at the time of the war.
"She was afterwards transferred to the New Guinea Administration.
"Her captain, E. Bell, seven officers, and a crew of 31 Papuans, six Chinese, and one Fijian were aboard when the Sumatra left Sydney about 4pm last Monday week, with a full cargo..."
An article published in the Macleay Argus on August 26, 1924 states that a message in a bottle was found from the ship.
The message read: "S.S. Sumatra, June 28th, 1923. This night Sumatra foundered in terrific gale off Port Macquarie... Little hope of saving crew. Signed, Captain Bell, S. Fewtrell, chief mate."
The article stated the message was well preserved.
"The bottle bore the appearance of having been a long time in the water, and was securely corked.
"It had to be broken in order to extract the message."
However, another publication raised questions over whether the note was genuine.
The Northern Star wrote an article and quoted a 'well-known marine captain' who said it was rather unlikely for the master of the vessel to throw such a message into the sea before the ship was sinking.
Sydney Fewtrell was born in the 1870s at England.
His descendants say Sydney had just passed his Master Mariners certificate with honours prior to his death.
According to newspaper articles from the time, Sydney's body was identified by a tag on his pants, arm tattoos (hands across the sea was one) and signet ring.
His body was sent to Sydney via train, where his Mason group hosted a funeral and buried him at Randwick Cemetery, with a big marble anchor tombstone.
