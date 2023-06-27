Well, it's been almost twelve months of writing these fishing updates for the Mid North Coast and I have met some awesome local and visitor anglers with their prized catches.
I've only upset a few local anglers by apparently revealing their secrets.
But as I always say, no one owns that ledge, offshore mark or patch of sand. Everyone is out there to enjoy fishing and the sport needs anglers to stick together and support each other.
Lake Cathie has closed off from the ocean and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will no doubt start the dredging process if the Lake continues to stay closed.
The closing could be good timing with school prawns, and we may be in for a decent upcoming summer for Lake Cathie schoolies.
With some decent showers predicted next week the water will soon turn brackish and locals will monitor the water levels very closely.
In the Macleay region, local anglers have scored some decent catches of bream off the breakwalls and headlands on mullet strips and soft plastics.
Flathead catches have also been popular in the river and around Horseshoe Bay beach.
Offshore morning sessions near Grassy Head have seen anglers with some huge snapper catches of fish weighing between four to eight kilograms with the odd pearl perch as decent by-catch.
For the Hastings region as we lead up to the full moon a few mulloway have been taken from both breakwalls on live bait and larger soft plastics.
Over the weekend if you are wanting to target a mulloway, your best bet would be fishing on the night larger high tides using live bait or large soft plastics.
Off the rocks, some quality tailor around two kilos continue to haunt the washes, with Lighthouse beach and Shelly beach ledges fishing particularly well.
Late afternoon sessions have produced a better class of fish.
Drummer remain quite consistent, best results over the past week have come from around the Lighthouse.
Those few fishing with bread have been doing particularly well of late.
For the offshore anglers the weekend forecast isn't looking the best but during the week a few local anglers managed to catch snapper on the inshore reefs using soft plastics and bait.
We should start to see some kingfish action pick up now through to spring, I would try fish around trag rock off Point Plomer, with live slimies or knife jigs.
Further south in the Camden Haven region, luderick numbers are terrific with bag limit catches quite common around the northern break wall.
Green weed, cabbage and weed flies have all proven effective offerings, with both tides seeing good results.
Flathead numbers and quality remain reasonable despite the water now cooling considerably, whilst there is still plenty of bream on offer both day and night.
Best baits for the bream after dark have been strip baits and mullet gut, while soft vibes are still proving deadly on the lure front.
Offshore there has been some catches of teraglin caught on reefs in around forty to sixty metres of water off Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills.
It's great to see a few caught as it has been quite a few quiet years for catching trag.
