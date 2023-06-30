Trials and tribulations of nesting in the second trimester

It's happened.
I've reached a point in my pregnancy where everything needs to be ready.
And by ready - I mean that I needed it to be done yesterday.
There's only so much one can do with attempting to balance the raging nesting hormones, with the logical side of the brain which says there's still plenty of time left before the baby comes along.
I'm 22 weeks pregnant with my second baby - a girl this time around.
This means I'm having to adjust my son to a new room and bed, while simultaneously getting the nursery set up for a newborn and donating items we no longer need.
The adjustment has been challenging to say the least.
My fiance spent seven hours putting together our son's flat-packed bed on the weekend.
An extreme challenge. There were a whole host of words coming out of him which I had never heard before.
Just wait for the flat-packed laundry redo which is coming this weekend. I can't wait.
The cruelty of nesting hormones is that while your brain wants everything spick and span and in their right places before a new human joins your crew, the reality is your pregnant body can only take so much.
I tend to utilise the bursts of energy to the best of my ability in the morning by running around the house, armed with a bottle of vinegar and cleaning cloths.
By the afternoon I tend to hit a drowsy slump and am curled up in the fetal position on the couch.
Not to mention the lower back pain which comes and goes in waves but is most prevalent when I've been pushing myself physically.
I guess that it's all the more important then that I ask for help wherever possible.
Even if that means turning off my fiance from assembling any piece of furniture in our house ever again.
I'm grateful to experience pregnancy a second time around - even if it means battling nesting hormones.
The hormones can also be viewed as a feeling of nervous excitement that I'm going to welcome a second baby in the world.
Until then my fiance will just have to put up with my crazy mood swings.
Liz Langdale
Senior Journalist
