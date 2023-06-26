Lake Cathie is set to be dredged for the first time since 2018 now the entrance is closed to the ocean.
The lake's entrance closed around the winter solstice after southerly swells built up the sand berm across the entrance.
The lake was open to the ocean for more than 16 months.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will meet with the contractors Dredging Solutions on Thursday, June 29 to discuss the approach to dredging.
The area east of the foreshore reserve will be dredged with the sand used to nourish the beach in front of Illaroo Road in an effort to provide a buffer against coastal erosion.
The dredging will also improve the environmental amenity of the lake.
Port Macquarie's Angie Watson, who visits the lake regularly, is in favour of dredging with birds and aquatic life in mind.
"My main interest is giving the wildlife what they need as opposed to what we need," she said.
Lake Cathie resident Amanda Johnston said she would prefer the council addressed the Kenwood Drive and Ocean Drive bridges to improve water flow.
Lorraine Paterson said the lake should be dredged.
"It's better for recreation, because a lot of paddle boarders, canoeists and swimmers use the lake," she said.
The sand removal will make the lake deeper and improve recreational access.
The council has identified periodic maintenance dredging as a suitable way to remove accumulated sand banks in the waterway.
Meanwhile, the council has completed emergency stormwater works.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.