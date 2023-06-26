PORT City captain-coach Richie Roberts is concerned about his side's tardy start to Group Three Rugby League games.
Roberts was speaking after the Breakers came from behind to defeat Wingham 32-18 in the clash at Port Regional Stadium.
"We let in two tries early and were down 12-0, although we came back to 18-18 at halftime,'' Roberts said.
"Then we scored two tries early in the second half and stayed in front from there.''
He said that was the second successive game the Breakers have given sides 10 or 12 points start.
"We're starting slow for some reason, we're tending to out there and throw the ball around without getting into the grind or laying any platform,'' he said.
"I'm not too pleased.''
One positive aspect was the fact the Breakers made it through the game without injury and Roberts said the team should be close to full strength when the competition resumes after a general bye this weekend.
The Breakers next assignment will be against Taree City at Taree on Sunday, July 9.
"We should be full steam ahead from there,'' Roberts said.
"Hopefully we can start to build some momentum moving towards the finals.''
Billy Sprague scored two tries for the Breakers while Dylan Adams, Cody Robbins and Ty-Jesse Brabant also crossed. Cuban Quinlan-Piper had a good day with the boot, landing five goals from as many attempts. Roberts said Sprague and Robins were among his side's best while second rowers Chris Piper and Ryan Moloney worked hard.
Macleay Valley's shock defeat of the hitherto unbeaten Old Bar Pirates means the Breakers now join Old Bar on top of the ladder.
"We play the Pirates down there in round 12, I'd say that's going to decide the minor premiership,'' Roberts said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
