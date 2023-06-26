Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port City Breakers defeat Wingham Tigers in Group Three Rugby League clash

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City Breakers defeated Wingham Tigers in Group Three Rugby League on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Ruby Pacoe
Port City Breakers defeated Wingham Tigers in Group Three Rugby League on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Ruby Pacoe

PORT City captain-coach Richie Roberts is concerned about his side's tardy start to Group Three Rugby League games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.