Doors to a new Astronomy and Science Centre (ASC) are set to open in April 2024 after an event marked the start of construction on Monday, June 26.
The ASC will replace the Port Macquarie Astronomical Observatory, which is over 60-years-old.
The redevelopment of the site overlooking Town Beach was made possible through a $4.86 million Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, jointly funded by the state and federal governments.
The state-of-the-art facility includes the observatory dome and telescopes with an exhibition and education space, auditorium and the potential for a planetarium.
The project has been in the making for decades, but original design plans have been modified due to financial constraints.
The event on June 26 was attended by Port Macquarie Astronomical Association members, Local Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and the Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan.
Port Macquarie Astronomical Association president Robert Brangwin said it was a momentous occasion.
"This has been a long time coming," he said.
"We're really extending on a dream which happened in 1960 when Albert York decided he wanted to build an Observatory.
"We're continuing his legacy here."
Mr Brangwin said the new centre will expand on what the association has been building for the past 62 years.
"Taking astronomy to the people," he said.
The dome of the old Observatory will be preserved as a dark sky site and moved to Moripo Park.
John Hodge is a life member of the Port Macquarie Astronomical Association.
He joined the association in 1962 after moving to the area from Newcastle to teach at Wauchope High School.
Mr Hodge said the seed for a new centre was sown at the Observatory's 50th anniversary event, due to overcrowding at the facility.
Members came up with the concept of a larger facility.
"And more in keeping with this modern day space age," he said.
Mr Hodge said the June 26 event was bittersweet for him.
"It's a very sad occasion for me to see that our former popular Observatory complex is being dismantled, but memorable for president Robert Brangwin and his committee, as well as for all of the Port Macquarie-Hastings to see the Port Macquarie Astronomical Association's dream will become a reality with the Astronomy and Science Centre.
"[It will be] a drawcard for locals and visitors for many years to come."
Mr Hodge paid tribute to life member Jim Daniel who dedicated almost 60 years to the Observatory, helping to keep it functioning throughout.
Local Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams credited the volunteer committee members, who worked hard to ensure their vision could come to fruition.
"They've been very determined and very patient, but it's paid off in the end," she said.
Mrs Williams said she's sure everyone is going to be excited to watch the development happen.
"[It will] create a fantastic new space, not only for education but it will really enhance tourism as well," she said.
Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan said the centre is among 195 bushfire recovery projects approved across NSW.
"These projects have a focus on drawing people to the region, supporting primary industries to enhance economic and social recovery, create jobs, and improve community resilience for future emergency events," Mr Conaghan said.
The Port Macquarie News reported on the opening of the Observatory in an article published on March 22, 1962.
"Last week for the first time, members of the Port Macquarie Astronomical Association held their regular monthly meeting in the new Observatory at Rotary Park.
"Though not yet complete, the Observatory is becoming known as a splendid project conceived and constructed by the Rotary Club and Mr Albert York."
Albert York was a retired master builder and architect.
After speaking to councillors and Rotarians, Mr York received approval to design the Observatory to house a telescope gifted by the old Hastings District Hospital.
The telescope was a gift to the hospital from Bob Stanfield, a publican at Port Macquarie Royal Hotel, to be used for viewing ships at sea from the hospital in the late 1950s.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.