Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Sharks thrash tackle-shy Taree City | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 29 2023 - 11:40am, first published June 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PORT Macquarie Sharks turned on the power to punish a disinterested Taree City Bulls 42-10 in the Group Three Rugby League game at Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.