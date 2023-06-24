Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is urging people with O and A blood types to donate as the cold and flu season, combined with ongoing COVID-19 cases, creates a donor shortage.
Members of SES Port Macquarie are among the emergency services personnel who've joined the drive for winter donations
Around 2000 donors a week are cancelling and rescheduling appointments due to cold and flu symptoms, and it is expected to get worse in the coming weeks.
Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Experience Cath Stone, said data shows more donors are affected this year compared to last year.
"We are expecting those cancellations to increase over the coming weeks, so we are asking people of all blood types to book a donation, in particular anyone who is O Negative," she said.
"O Negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat patients when their blood type is unknown.
"It's often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used to treat trauma patients who can require huge quantities of blood in a short amount of time."
Fewer than seven per cent of the Australian population is O Negative, making it one of the rarer blood types.
However its versatility means it makes up 16 per cent of the blood ordered by hospitals.
To combat the seasonal drop in donors, Lifeblood partnered with emergency services across the country to launch a blood drive to secure blood stocks over the winter months.
The SES Port Macquarie team helped launch the annual Emergency Services Blood Drive at Port Macquarie donor centre earlier this month, bringing the team out in force to donate blood and plasma.
"Emergency Service workers are used to coming to the rescue in times of need and emergencies, and at this time of year they will also help save lives by donating blood and plasma," Cath said.
Make an appointment to donate this winter by calling 13 14 95, visiting lifeblood.com.au or the Donate Blood app.
