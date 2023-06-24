Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie SES joins urgent call for O and A blood types in face of donor shortage

By Contributed
Updated June 24 2023 - 11:35pm, first published 10:20pm
Tim Cady, Adam Davidson, Alison Neale, and Zanthie Bailey have all rolled up their sleeves to support Lifeblood Port Macquarie. Picture supplied
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is urging people with O and A blood types to donate as the cold and flu season, combined with ongoing COVID-19 cases, creates a donor shortage.

