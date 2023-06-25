WAUCHOPE only led Forster-Tuncurry for 20 seconds of a free-flowing Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry.
Fortunately for the Blues, it was the last 20 seconds. Veteran centre Sam Watts planted the ball over the line following a desperate attacking raid to score the winning try and make the score 38-36, ending a frantic encounter.
It was Wauchope's first win for the year and a game the Hawks let slip from their grasp.
Forster held a commanding 24-6 lead until just before halftime and until that point they were regularly cracking the Wauchope defensive line. Halfback Adrian Davis was in top form, sending some great passes to his supports. Hooker Riley Glover scored the first try from close range. Strong running centre Beau Lowry notched the second and co-centre Ashton Hilder the third. Davis kicked the three conversions and the Hawks were up 18-0.
Watts scored his first try and converted to make it 18-6 but when fullback Haydon Bolt worked his way over from dummy half after an earlier strong from from Travis Felch is looked as though normal transmission had been resumed for the home side. Davis added the extras.
However, with the halftime about to sound Wauchope winger Ken Bain followed through a kick and received a fortuitous bounce to scamper away to cross for Watts to land the conversion, making it 24-12 at the turnaround. The game changed from there as Wauchope dominated the opening 20 minutes of the second stanza to draw level at 24-24 via tries to hooker five-eighth Dalton Medcalf and hooker Wycliffe Tuiaki, both converted by Watts.
From there the sides traded tries. There was one potentially contentious moment when Davis converted a second try to Lowry. It appeared as though both touch judges disallowed the attempt, but they were over-ruled by referee Cameron Thomas, who signalled the goal. Later it was reported that one of the touchies ruled in the affirmative. It would have been a discussion point had the two points proved the difference.
With seven minutes remaining Lowry accepted a great long pass from Davis to score his third and Davis was again spot on with the conversion, making it 36-30. However, the Blues rallied with a second try to Bain followed by Watts's game breaker.
Davis was the best player on the park and his goal kicking was faultless. Felch, who earlier played under 18s, ran hard while Lowry caused the defence plenty of problems when he was given some space.
Halves Bell and Purdon were clever for the Blues and hooker Tuiaki worked hard. Watts showed his experience and class to come up with the two tries and his goal kicking was also first class.
As the score suggests, neither side defended particularly well, with Forster in particular looking porous down the right hand side in the second half.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.