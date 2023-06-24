Josefa Dekker was inspired to become a nurse after she went into hospital as a teenager to have her appendix removed.
The journey to her dream career included becoming an assistant in nursing, enrolled nurse and then a registered nurse.
Josefa, better known to her colleagues as Pepi, is the lead registered nurse for the Infusion Clinic at Wauchope District Memorial Hospital.
She was named the Nurse/Midwife of the Year at the Mid North Coast Local Health District's 2023 Quality and Innovation Awards.
Pepi said she was just so overwhelmed at the honour as there were many other nominees who did lots of great work.
The award nomination said Pepi provided remarkable leadership and patient-centred care at the Infusion Clinic.
She began this work in 2014 when the infusion service was part of the acute care centre.
Pepi led the service as it transitioned to its own entity at Port Macquarie Base Hospital and was instrumental in the effective transition of the clinic to Wauchope District Hospital in early-2020.
"Pepi constantly receives a remarkably high standard of feedback from her patients and constantly strives to provide the best possible care," the nomination said.
Wayne Southern and Dr Will Kennett nominated Pepi for the award.
Wauchope District Memorial Hospital acting executive officer and director of nursing Kate Williams said Pepi was entirely patient-focused.
"Pepi has the ability to see a need in her patients and to find the best way to meet that need," she said.
Pepi, who provides the highest standard of clinical care, is consistently engaging with patients to improve their experience.
Nursing is a career that Pepi finds rewarding.
"I go home and I know I've done good things," she said.
"Just knowing I've helped my patients is very rewarding. All I want is for my patients to be safe and happy and get their treatment."
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.