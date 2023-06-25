Canopy-mounted sprinklers, education programs and a subsidy scheme have been among measures used in a bid to strike a balance between flying foxes and their community impact.
The measures stem from the Kooloonbung Creek Flying Fox Camp Management Plan adopted in mid-2019.
The plan, with an aim to manage community impacts and concerns associated with the Kooloonbung Creek flying fox camp, while conserving flying foxes and their habitat, was developed following residents' concerns.
A report outlining the plan's progress went before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's June meeting.
The report said given this program had been running successfully for four years, the focus for the next Operational Plan was proposed to be appropriate land use planning actions.
Mayor Peta Pinson said she had advocated on behalf of the community on the flying fox issue and the council had tried lots of management actions.
"From the sidelines, I've been pushing on this, and I am not one to give up easily on things, but there comes a time when you have to realise that council can only do so much," Cr Pinson said.
She said the council needed to write to residents to let them know exactly where the matter stood.
Measures over the past four years have included education and awareness programs, property modification/service subsidies and the use canopy-mounted sprinklers.
The sprinklers, aimed to encourage the flying foxes to move away from houses, had a "negligible" effect at alleviating impacts.
The sprinkler system has been removed for use on other council projects.
The council will write to directly affected residents about its Kooloonbung Creek flying fox camp management actions to date.
The correspondence will also advise residents about the legislation protecting flying foxes and their habitat and the legislative restrictions on vegetation removal to create an increased buffer between homes and the flying fox camp.
Cr Lisa Intemann said the matter was not something the council had definitive control over as there were so many moving parts.
The 2023-2034 Operational Plan contains $45,000 for actions in the flying fox camp management plan.
Actions include education, routine camp management, investigations into alternative habitat creation, flying fox census data collection and an investigation of land use planning provisions.
