June 22, 2023: Conditions for this week. (After last week non-event).
The waves will improve with a 1.2m -1.5m swell and S-SE winds on the way.
Low tides in the morning and afternoon. Look to surf on the mid-tide 1-2 hours after or before low tide, with mostly S-SW winds around 5 - 8 knots in the morning.
Townies should have some small waves through Chickens as the tide pushes in.
Breakwall and Back Of Reef has a lot of sand build-up so there will be waves there as well.
Flynns is looking good at the southern end and Lighthouse is only good on high tides as it needs a big swell to push the sand in.
Bonny Hills is good on the come-in tide with North Haven looking very promising, with a good build up of sand both down the beach and up against the wall.
in the early 60's, surfers were considered "Beach Bums" who were no good, lazy, and not willing to work.
All employers were told not to employ those lazy surfers.
'As soon as the surf's up they're gone,' they were told. 'They are unreliable and will just let you down, so don't waste your time.'
This persisted throughout the 60's and 70's but slowly it all changed when the World Surf League as it is known now, started pushing commercial sponsorship from companies like Rip Curl and Billabong.
They started putting on events, and the surfers were becoming a lot more popular. The big prizemoney and sponsorship opportunities increased into the 1980's.
Surfers started to make a living; it wasn't just a way of life, they were now getting paid to surf. Could you believe it!
The trend started reaching more professional people such as doctors, nurses, academics, and politicians such as Tony Abbott just to name one.
Move forward to 2023 and now you have no idea what the surfer next to you does for work.
I own my own business (Ken Little's Fruit and Veg has been operating for 40 years); Paul owns SFD surfboards; Tony owns Spade surfboards; Cherrie has her own consulting business; Craig is a teacher; and, Joel owns his own plumbing business "No Bums".
They are just hard-working people who have learned to enjoy the surf and each other's company.
I even remember the schoolteachers when I was growing up who would say to us, 'Don't hang around those SURF DUDES, they are no good bludgers, they won't work and will just get you in trouble'.
"The Hippy Blondes" as they were better known as back in the day.
Don't judge a book by the cover.
Have a look over your shoulder at a fellow surfer and say "Hello".
You might make a friend for life as I have done many times.
See you in the surf,
Ken.
