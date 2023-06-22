Emotional family members whose loved ones have been seriously injured or killed in accidents at the "dangerous" Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Highway intersection have spoken at a community meeting.
In a video played at the meeting held on June 21 the daughter of 82-year-old local man Ian Parker, who was killed in an accident at the intersection in May, said his family are hoping this will be the last serious accident at the intersection.
"We're asking for an overpass to be prioritised and for that to be our dad's legacy," she said.
"He had lived for almost 50 years at Bonny Hills and he was more than familiar with this road.
"Dad used to talk quite a lot about what he called 'that bloody intersection' and even in the last few weeks we had talked about the money that had been spent trying to fix the problem.
"The intersection remained, in his words, 'still as dangerous as ever'."
A statement from Rebecca O'Brien was also read out during the meeting.
Rebecca's brother Sean was killed at the intersection in March 2021 while travelling back home to Sydney from a holiday in Cairns.
"He had called his father prior to the accident to let him know he would be home within five hours and had just put on his wet weather gear because it had started raining," Rebecca said in the statement.
"Sean was riding his bike within the speed limit when a car slowly exited Houston Mitchell Drive as he approached the intersection.
"Sean T-boned the car and was killed on impact."
Rebecca said for their family to hear of another fatality at the same spot and within two years of her brother's death is "so very sad".
"How many more accidents and deaths must occur before something serious is done?"
The public meeting held on June 21 was organised by the Bonny Hills Progress Association and is in response to the community's safety concerns regarding the intersection.
Rad Hammond's husband Shane was seriously injured in an accident at the intersection in 2020.
"The accident was not Shane's fault. A person pulled out from Houston Mitchell Drive in front of Shane, who was travelling south along the highway," she said.
"Shane almost died and police stated to me at the time that they thought they were retrieving a dead person."
Shane broke and injured most of his right side of his body in the accident and he continues to have intensive treatment and ongoing operations.
"He will never be able to work again and is in constant pain," Rad said.
"I'm astounded to hear of the number of accidents which have occurred at that site.
"An overpass urgently needs to be built."
The Bonny Hills Progress Association described the meeting as a "people's forum".
"The reason for the meeting was to bring the community up to date with the push for an overpass and to launch a petition," President of the Bonny Hills Progress Association Roger Barlow said.
Vice President Kathy Regan said the community is aware that an overpass is needed.
"We now have the listening ear of the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison and we also have a good line of communication with the Regional Director of Transport for NSW (TfNSW) Anna Zycki," she said.
The progress association recently met with Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Minister Aitchison to discuss concerns.
Minister Aitchison said she is committed to "looking to prioritise those intersections where there are significant safety concerns".
Ms Regan said concerns from the community are viability, volume of traffic and the history of accidents at the intersection.
"A traffic study that was done in 2018 commissioned by council found that an overpass would be needed by 2026 based on population growth," she said.
"Currently there are traffic counters along the Ghost Road (Houston Mitchell Drive) where TfNSW are gathering some more data."
Ms Regan said the progress association received updated statistics over the past five years from TfNSW on Tuesday.
"Over the past five years there have been 11 crashes and two fatalities and in the two years prior to this there were further serious and moderate injuries due to accidents," she said.
Ms Regan said these statistics only include crashes where emergency services were called and vehicles towed from the scene.
"It doesn't include minor incidents or near misses," she said.
Ms Regan said there are other alternative safety measures TfNSW could look into including banning right hand turns, directing traffic to u-turn bays or other overpasses nearby, but described these as "band aid fixes".
"We need to keep putting our energy into getting an overpass," she said.
A petition was launched at the meeting by the Bonny Hills Progress Association.
"Once we get 10,000 signatures the petition will be lodged and Leslie Williams has agreed to do that as our local member," Ms Regan said
"This number of signatures requires it to be debated in Parliament and a response given."
The petition will be at a number of businesses and locations across the Port Macquarie LGA.
Residents are encouraged to contact the Bonny Hills Progress Association to find out more information regarding the petition.
