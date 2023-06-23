A multi-million dollar apartment development is destined for Waugh Street, Port Macquarie.
Two cottages and associated outbuildings will be demolished to make way for the $12.4 million development at 9-11 Waugh Street.
The building, on a site with high density residential zoning, will contain 34 apartments. Parking will also be provided.
The development will have a mix of two and three bedroom apartments.
Four lots will be consolidated as part of the project.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council approved the development application at its June meeting after the matter was considered by the council's Development Assessment Panel (DAP).
A council report said the proposal was amended through the assessment process, including improved building separation and privacy, changes to the vehicle access location and improvements to flood protection.
The applicant is IDA Design Group with WD Macquarie Investments listed as the owner.
Five submissions were received in response to the development application's exhibition.
Cr Lisa Intemann said the development exceeded the Height of Buildings development standard by 2.23 metres, which was a lot.
She noted the height variation was largely a result of flood-related development controls that apply to the site.
