The theft of work tools from homes, trucks, building sites and factory units in Port Macquarie is out of control, according to tradesmen who have spoken to the Port News.
All were critical of the police response to the stealing spree, which is costing the mostly self-employed businessmen thousands of dollars in lost equipment and work orders.
The Port News has confirmed that *one tradesman who reported the theft of a large piece of equipment, ended up paying an informant $1000 to find out who took it.
He got it back but, unsurprisingly, did not share how.
"[It's got to the point] where a lot of tradesmen feel they have to take it into their own hands and turn up with a couple of blokes," carpenter Mitch Middleton said.
Mr Middleton, Joel Groth and Larry Hutton are among those who have reported individual losses as high as $10,000.
Mitch Middleton runs Coastal Carpentry Innovations (CCI).
He recently found himself standing outside the home of the person he suspected of stealing his work tools and calling triple-zero. He wanted to let police know he was about to confront the alleged thief "in case something happened".
The police never came. Perhaps fortunately, no-one answered the door.
Mr Middleton has home security video from the morning of May 9, 2023, showing a man twice prying open one of the storage units on his work truck as it was parked in the driveway of his home.
He only noticed some of his tools were gone when he went to work the following day.
"I got to the site and starting unpacking and thought 'there are a lot of tools missing'; nail guns, concrete nailers, a carpentry coil gun [among others]," he said.
"Because I packed up in a hurry to get home to check [the security] video, I left other tools at the work-site. When I went back to get them, they'd also been stolen."
After checking CCTV, he reported the theft at his home to Port Macquarie police. He said they told him they would "add it to their list" and get back to him. They also referred him to the Police Assistance Line.
He left his trailer in his garage as he waited for it to be fingerprinted, which meant he couldn't work. When he didn't hear back, Mr Middleton said he called police a number of times and went to the police station.
He is yet to have an officer take details or view his security video.
Mr Middleton says claiming the thefts on insurance isn't an option.
"I used to insure my tools but [it costs] more than it costs to insure my car, around $2000 to $2500. And that's with an excess of $1000," he said.
So he went "door-knocking up and down the street" and spoke to local pawnbrokers, including Cash Converters.
"I rang the local pawn shops and told them to keep an eye out and they said 'no need to pass on the details' because the police give them a description of items that are meant to be missing.
"But police hadn't taken my details."
He also shared the security video on social media.
"Random people starting messaging me and texting me, telling me the name of the person who [allegedly] did it," he said.
His tools then turned up on his doorstep in the middle of the night, "apart from a grinder and battery".
Larry's Metalworks was targeted on Monday night, June 5, with drills, grinders, drill sets and spray guns among the tools stolen from the Merrigal Road workshop.
Business owner Larry Hutton estimates it will cost $10,000 to replace the stolen equipment.
"It's just a real kick in the guts to have to replace all those tools that it has taken me years to get together," Mr Hutton said.
Mr Hutton, a trade qualified welder, started the small fabrication business after moving to Port Macquarie seven years ago.
He said the theft had put him behind in his work by a couple of weeks.
Port Macquarie Police advised him to report the theft through the Police Assistance Line.
Mr Hutton attempted on several occasions to report the matter but couldn't get through.
He finally left a message.
"It's really frustrating," he said.
Tiler and bathroom renovator Joel Groth felt gutted after the theft of power tools from his work ute.
Mr Groth noticed the handles on his ute's canopy open. Then he realised power tools and batteries were missing.
The ute was parked just metres from his home in the Lighthouse Beach area when the tools were stolen through the night on May 17 or in the early hours of May 18.
"I didn't hear a thing and that's why I was so shocked it happened," Mr Groth said.
"It's pretty disappointing that someone can do that."
Mr Groth has spent $3000 buying replacement tools, with more to go.
He has installed security cameras on the home as a future safeguard.
He estimates the stolen tools have a value of up to $4000.
Some of the tradies suspected their goods were stolen to be sold or pawned for cash.
The Port News contacted local pawnbrokers, including Cash Converters. The managers of each declined to comment.
Detailed questions regarding each of the incidents above were also sent through to the Police Media Unit.
They responded:
"Officers from Mid North Coast Police District are investigating reports of tool thefts in the Port Macquarie area.
"As inquiries continue, we urge anyone with further information to come forward.
"NSW Police takes all reports of crime seriously and we strongly encourage anyone who is a victim of crime to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
*Name has been withheld at the interviewee's request.
