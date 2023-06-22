Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Exclusive

Exclusive: the brazen tool thieves robbing Port Macquarie's tradies of a living

By Sue Stephenson and Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 22 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The theft of work tools from homes, trucks, building sites and factory units in Port Macquarie is out of control, according to tradesmen who have spoken to the Port News.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.