Angele Field, Tess McWilliams selected in NSW CCC 18s girls side for Australian championships

By Mardi Borg
June 22 2023 - 3:00pm
MacKillop College students Tess McWilliams and Angele Field have been selected in the inaugural NSW CCC 18's girls team for the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships. Picture by Mardi Borg
Two rising rugby league stars are getting ready to take on the nation's best after being selected in the inaugural NSW Combined Catholic College (CCC) 18's Girls Rugby League team.

