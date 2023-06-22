Two rising rugby league stars are getting ready to take on the nation's best after being selected in the inaugural NSW Combined Catholic College (CCC) 18's Girls Rugby League team.
MacKillop College students Tess McWilliams and Angele Field were picked after competing in a series of trials earlier in the year.
The year 12 students will compete in the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships in Redcliffe from July 1-7, with the hope of making the Australian representative side.
Angele said she was shocked when she found out she had made the squad.
"I was pretty surprised to have made the team," she said. "It feels really good to finally be progressing in league after playing for five years."
Angele said the inclusion of the under-18's girls team showed how far the rapid rise of women's sport is being paralleled and growing in Catholic Schools.
"It's really good to have an under-18's team now because for so long girls would do everything in the junior sides and then they would get to a certain age where they couldn't progress any further.
"Having this team now sets a pathway for young girls because they know it doesn't end at a certain age."
Tess, who competed in the NSW CCC 16s squad in 2022, said it was exciting to now have an under-18's side for women.
"It's pretty cool to see how it has developed so much in a year, and that a pathway is now being continued all the way through school," she said.
"Coming from an area where normally our teams in competitions aren't as strong because of the low numbers, it's really exciting to now be in a team with such potential where we can really work on playing our game to the best of our abilities.
"The girls below us who are starting to take up rugby league as their sport, now know that the team we are in is an option for them as well... that's pretty exciting."
Tess said she was grateful to have been selected in the team after having a rocky start to the season when she broke her collarbone in her first rugby league game of the year.
"I needed surgery on it and was out for the first couple of trials," she said. "I'm very grateful that I'm playing this year because there was a time when I didn't think I would be able to.
"It got to the point where just before surgery, I thought that I might not be playing again this year which was disappointing, but I'm super grateful for how quick my recovery has been.
"I had to go through the process of getting exemptions to play, and I was just super lucky that I was able to play for the NSW CCC trials."
MacKillop College leader of sport Erin Denham said the students' selection was a special moment for the school.
"It's pretty special, it's great to see that there's a genuine pathway for girls in rugby league moving forward," she said. "They are the first year group through to the under-18s pathway and it's pretty exciting to see that.
"They're setting the platform for other girls as role models, and letting them know that if you live in the country, you can still make these teams and do well, and perhaps in the future they might play professional rugby league."
The rising stars will head to Sydney on June 24 where they will spend two days with the team, during which they will attend a dinner and a jersey presentation, and compete in a trial game.
With an Australian representative jersey on the line, Tess is hopeful the inclusion of an under-18s side is just the beginning for women in rugby league.
"Having the opportunity to play in the Australian side would be amazing, but I think even being able to say that you have been to the Australian championships is pretty exciting.
"It creates a new goal for young girls to work towards and sets them on the right path if they choose to pursue a career in rugby league."
