A goldspot pigfish weighing over three kilos, a bar cod weighing just under six kilos and lots of delicious tusk fish, snapper and pearl perch, were some of the biggest sellers at the annual Lake Cathie Fishing Club's Charity Fish Auction.
Held on Sunday, June 18, the auction was a success, raising funds for Marine Rescue Camden Haven and Lake Cathie Rural Fire Service.
The weather played a fantastic part, and many anglers were able to target the best table fish for the auction.
On the beaches, bream and tailor numbers have been consistent, with both Lighthouse Beach and North Shore beach in Port Macquarie producing fish.
The southern end of North Shore beach and around Lake Cathie have both held plenty of school mulloway.
Further north off Gap Beach at South West Rocks has also produced a few nice bream and flathead.
Off the rocks, tailor have been consistent with virtually all headlands still holding fish.
While most have been a tad small, there have been a few fish well above two kilos caught further south.
Drummer numbers have also been consistent, with great reports from Hat Head, and increasing numbers around Port Macquarie's various ledges. Bream have been reasonable after dark further south around North Haven and Camden Head beaches.
In the rivers, flathead numbers remain outstanding, with fish on offer pretty well anywhere.
On the luderick front, the breakwalls have picked up a little, with some nice fish to around a kilo caught throughout the week.
Bream have also been active off the breakwalls and further upstream in all three rivers, with evening sessions seeing the better results.
For mulloway enthusiasts, while the larger fish have been a tad elusive, plenty of school sized fish to around a metre have been taken in the Hastings and Camden Haven rivers.
Offshore, the reefs have been fishing exceptionally well with plenty of variety on offer.
Snapper and pearl perch have been common in depths ranging from around 30 to 50 metres both off Point Plomer and Port Macquarie.
A little wider, kingfish numbers are starting to pick up, with fish to around 10 kilos taken from Trag Rock and Lighthouse Wide off Port Macquarie.
Wider still, those wanting to deep drop have been enjoying great success, with bar cod, hapuka and blue eye trevalla, but there have been reports of plague numbers of green-eye sharks in some locations.
Last weekend also saw some great mahi mahi caught but unfortunately the days are numbered with the state's FADS being retrieved for winter maintenance over the coming weeks.
