Buyers snap-up top quality catches at Lake Cathie's Charity Fish Auction

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 10:00am
Darcy Wicks with a once in a lifetime 19kg mulloway (gut and gilled), which he caught off the Southern Breakwall in Port Macquarie. It sold for $230
A goldspot pigfish weighing over three kilos, a bar cod weighing just under six kilos and lots of delicious tusk fish, snapper and pearl perch, were some of the biggest sellers at the annual Lake Cathie Fishing Club's Charity Fish Auction.

