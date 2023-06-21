The council will ask for consultation about the Port Macquarie southern breakwall upgrade's revised design.
Transport for NSW is reviewing the project design to incorporate a footpath with improved disability access.
Tenders will be called for the state government project once the redesign is complete. The first tender process was unsuccessful.
Mayor Peta Pinson raised the breakwall project at the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council meeting on June 15.
In her written comments, Cr Pinson said it was critical that both council and the community were consulted over the revised breakwall plans.
Cr Pinson originally put forward a two-point recommendation to the council meeting, and after debate and an amendment by Cr Rachel Sheppard, the mayor took in the changes to alter her recommendation.
The council unanimously voted to urgently write to the NSW Minister for Transport Jo Haylen to request that consultation be undertaken with the council and the community about the revised design and exact nature and timing of the proposed amended breakwall works.
Cr Pinson said the construction phase would have a great impact on the community at the most beautiful time of the year.
Cr Lauren Edwards said: "I think if a new minister and a new government is wanting to take fresh eyes at this [project], let's just make the most of that."
Transport for NSW anticipates work will not start until at least later in 2023 with the new completion date of mid-2024.
