Glasshouse Regional Gallery reopening postponed due to restoration works delay

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
June 21 2023 - 4:20pm
Regional Gallery Curator Bridget Purtill and Glasshouse Venue Manager Pam Milne in April as restoration works get underway. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The Glasshouse Gallery will remain closed for a little while longer due to a "slight delay" in the completion of restoration works.

