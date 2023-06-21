The Glasshouse Gallery will remain closed for a little while longer due to a "slight delay" in the completion of restoration works.
The gallery was extensively damaged following the microburst storm on February 3 which affected a number of businesses within the Port Macquarie CBD.
Staff worked quickly when the storm hit to move an exhibition that had only been installed two weeks prior.
When speaking to the Port News in April, Regional Gallery Curator Bridget Purtill said the storm caused "havoc" in the gallery space as well as the staff offices.
Water, debris and hail blocked the storm-water drains and a box gutter overflowed within both levels of the gallery.
Following the storm, structural engineers and specialist contractors were brought in to assess the extent of the damage.
The floors upstairs were damaged, with moisture extracted out of the floorboards.
The gallery walls were also inspected for moisture damage.
Ms Purtill said in April she was "hopeful" the gallery would be operating by July for the ARTEXPRESS exhibition, which was scheduled to go ahead on July 14.
A spokesperson said although the reopening has been pushed back, the plan is for the gallery to be operational next month.
"We have had to postpone our first exhibition as the contractors put the finishing touches on the delicate restoration process," the spokesperson said.
"As everyone can appreciate, this has been a large-scale restoration project involving specialist contractors, qualified in restoring and returning the gallery to its original, museum industry-built standard.
"It has not been without its challenges, and we are thankful to the insurers, structural engineer and builders we've engaged to undertake and assist with the rebuild efforts."
The gallery is scheduled to reopen on July 22 for the ARTEXPRESS exhibition.
This Special Place exhibition has also been pushed back, with the opening now scheduled for Friday, August 4.
A workshop with artist Jill Cairns has also been postponed.
"We are also incredibly thankful to the community, and our upcoming exhibitors for their support and understanding during the restoration process and are very much looking forward to welcoming the public back into the Gallery next month," the spokesperson said.
