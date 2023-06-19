Port Macquarie News
Investigation ongoing after man dies in Johns River house fire

By Liz Langdale and Ruby Pascoe
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 8:30am
Police are investigating the death of a man following a house fire at Johns River on June 19. Picture by Scott Calvin
A police investigation has been launched after a man died in a house fire at Johns River overnight.

