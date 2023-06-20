The tidal pool planning was dealt a blow with the failure to secure council's in-principle support for the project.
Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Committee chair Kathryn Butler said she was very disappointed but she hoped the matter could be resolved or the community would miss out on the pool.
"This [tidal pool] is a valuable asset that is needed by the community of the Port Macquarie-Hastings," she said.
A discussion between key parties is now on the cards after which mayor Peta Pinson will bring the in-principle support matter back to a meeting of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
The community-led tidal pool project, planned for the northern end of Oxley Beach, aims to provide a safe and accessible saltwater swimming area.
Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Technical Committee chair Paul Rowlandson said in-principal support from the council was needed to satisfy the requirements of the state and federal governments.
Mr Rowlandson said he was very keen to meet with the councillors and any other council representatives to allay their concerns.
"We welcome the opportunity to talk with them and we are certainly hopeful they will give us in-principle support," he said.
The Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Committee made a submission to the council's draft 2023-2024 Operational Plan.
Cr Pinson confirmed the plan is to have a meeting with councillors, Port Macquarie Tidal Pool Committee, council director Melissa Watkins, council CEO Dr Clare Allen, Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Cowper MP Pat Conaghan.
She said the meeting will discuss the way forward.
"I think all parties need to be at the table so we can flesh this out," she said.
Cr Pinson then plans to bring the matter of in-principle council support to the July council meeting.
A motion put to the council's June meeting by Cr Pinson, as part of the operational plan considerations, included for the council to confirm its in-principal support of the tidal pool.
It noted support does not specifically commit the council to the committee's proposed Native Title Strategy or the tidal pool's future management or operation.
The move to gain in-principle support stalled with Cr Rachel Sheppard's amendment withdrawing the in-principal support clause.
Crs Danielle Maltman, Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts and Josh Slade voted against the amendment but it gained majority support and subsequently passed as the motion.
Cr Pinson said the community's tidal pool expectation had been heard loud and clear through a petition.
Cr Roberts described the tidal pool as a fantastic community initiative.
"We shouldn't be making decisions in the chamber, whether it should or shouldn't go ahead," he said.
"If it is a community-driven project that is externally funded, or potentially externally funded, I don't believe that we should be getting in the way. If anything we should provide absolutely in-principle support for it."
Cr Sheppard raised concerns that giving in-principal support would set up a community expectation.
She said the tidal pool didn't sit within the council's recreational and sporting priorities and she was worried it diluted the focus away from other projects.
Cr Lisa Intemann said she understood only in-principle support was being sought, but she raised concerns if they went down that track.
Cr Sharon Griffiths said she wanted more details.
A letter from Cowper MP Pat Conaghan to mayor Peta Pinson was tabled at the council meeting.
The letter said: "I am of the view, should the project proceed through planning and environmental approvals, that ongoing funding could be sought through federal or state governments."
Mr Conaghan undertook to engage with the current federal government and the NSW government.
Mr Rowlandson spoke at the council's public forum on Tuesday, June 13.
He said the committee for the past seven years has been working on establishing a tidal pool in Port Macquarie.
It all started with a petition of more than 15,000 signatures in support of the pool.
"With the support of the state and federal governments, we have undertaken a rigorous process to determine the site and prepare a planning proposal for the facility," he said.
The proposal includes 14 separate studies to address environmental and social concerns.
The planning proposal has been submitted for determination.
Mr Rowlandson outlined the project's key benefits including a boost for tourism and the economy of up to $4 million a year, improved safety for ocean swimmers and increased access to saltwater swimming for vulnerable groups.
He said the committee needed in-principle council support for the tidal pool.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
