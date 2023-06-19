Wicked Elf is preparing to close its brewery's doors permanently to the public with its last open day on Saturday, June 24.
Wicked Elf head brewer Dan Fardon said it's a sombre time for the Port Macquarie business.
"Everything about it is terribly sad," he said.
Mr Fardon has only been working at the brewery for three months, after moving to town from Sydney.
However, he said he's formed a strong attachment to the team and the brewery.
The rising costs of running the business, including electricity, rent and ingredients, combined with the slowing of sales in 2023 has put financial pressure on the business.
Mr Fardon said people have less money to spend on excess entertainment, including craft beer, given they have also been hit with rising costs such as mortgage repayments.
"If you've got a family and now your housing costs have risen so much, you're probably not going to spend money on craft beer," he said.
Mr Fardon has spoken to bottle shop owners in Newcastle and Sydney who only sell craft beer, and he said they are also struggling to make ends meet.
"Sales are down across the board," he said.
Mr Fardon has spent the past seven years in the craft brewing industry and hopes he can find future employment in the area.
The brewery posted on social media to notify the public of the imminent closure.
Residents have responded with their fond memories of the brewery and how it's helped bring people together with good food, live music and thirst-quenching beer.
Wicked Elf has also hosted brew competitions to allow amateur brewers to showcase their creations.
Mr Fardon said he's expecting Saturday, June 24 to be the busiest day the business has witnessed, given how many people want to come and enjoy a final drink.
The business will continue to supply wholesale beer until it has run out.
Business NSW Mid North Coast regional director Kellon Beard said it's a tough time for businesses with the rise of wages and the incoming superannuation increase.
He said there are also other rising costs, including electricity and insurance.
Mr Beard said some businesses who are struggling are absorbing the additional costs, rather than passing them onto customers.
However, he said there is support available from services for businesses who are under financial pressure.
Mr Beard said the general population needs to support local businesses where possible.
The Port News contacted Moorebeer Brewing Co and Black Duck Brewery for comment about the current conditions of the local craft brewing industry. However, they did not respond before this article was published online.
