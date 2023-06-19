Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Health

High health achievers celebrated at Mid North Coast awards

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Heslehurst from Heart Support Group, Port Macquarie received Volunteer of the Year. His wife Marilyn received the award on Max's behalf from Governing Board member Jenny Zirkler. Picture supplied by Mid North Coast Local Health District.
Max Heslehurst from Heart Support Group, Port Macquarie received Volunteer of the Year. His wife Marilyn received the award on Max's behalf from Governing Board member Jenny Zirkler. Picture supplied by Mid North Coast Local Health District.

Healthcare staff members have been acknowledged and celebrated for their contributions at the Mid North Coast Local Health District's (MNCLHD) annual Quality and Innovation Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.