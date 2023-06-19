Healthcare staff members have been acknowledged and celebrated for their contributions at the Mid North Coast Local Health District's (MNCLHD) annual Quality and Innovation Awards.
The June 15 event also showcased the region's innovative projects, devoted volunteers and demonstrated how excellence can be achieved despite the ongoing challenges faced by the health sector.
Max Heslehurst from Heart Support Group, Port Macquarie received Volunteer of the Year, Wauchope District Memorial Hospital's Josefa Dekker received the award for Nurse/Midwife of the Year and The Gathang Lullaby Project received the Keeping People Healthy Award.
Max Heslehurst and another volunteer Mike Storrier stepped down from their volunteer work in February, after helping hundreds of Port Macquarie Base Hospital cardiac patients on their journey to recovery.
Port Macquarie Base Hospital's (PMBH) Cardiology director Dr Chris Alexopoulos said Mike and Max are familiar faces in the Coronary Care Unit and will be missed.
Mr Heslehurst, who is 88, said volunteering in the cardiac unit also had benefits for the volunteer.
"I have to say, becoming a Heart Support volunteer changed my life. It gave me something to do while helping others," he said.
MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick congratulated the award recipients and said the ceremony was an opportunity to recognise the individuals, teams and volunteers who have helped to provide high quality care to local patients.
"It was inspiring to see the thought and innovation that goes into providing community-focused health solutions that make such a difference in our local communities," he said.
"I congratulate all the recipients and finalists, and applaud their dedication, innovation and resilience in both the clinical and corporate setting."
Several award recipients from the MNCLHD will now be nominated for the NSW Health Awards to be held later in the year.
Category: Excellence in the Provision of Mental Health Services
Award recipient: My Choice - Coffs Harbour Mental Health Unit
Category: Health Research and Innovation
Award recipient: The Tele-Clinical Care (TCC) Cardiac Study - Port Macquarie
Category: Keeping People Healthy
Award recipient: The Gathang Lullaby Project
Category: Patient Safety First
Award recipient: The Red Flag Project - Bellinger River District Hospital
Category: People and Culture
Award recipient: First 2000 Days Webinar Series 2022
Category: Transforming Patient Experience
Award recipient: Getting on Track in Time - Port Macquarie
Category: Chief Executive Close the Gap Award
Award recipient: The Gathang Lullaby Project
Category: ACI Award for Innovation
Award recipient: Flying a Nurse Practitioner - MNCCI Port Macquarie
Category: Chair's Award
Award recipient: RT Journey Enhanced - Removing Tattoos
Category: Nurse/Midwife of the Year
Award recipient: Josefa Dekker - Wauchope District Memorial Hospital
Category: Allied Health Professional of the Year
Award recipient: Robin Ashley - Coffs Harbour Health Campus
Category: Volunteer of the Year
Award recipient: Max Heslehurst - Heart Support Group, Port Macquarie
Category: Corporate/Administrative Employee of the Year
Joint recipients: Jodi Shaw (Aboriginal Health) and Basil Byrne (Finance)
Category: Collaborative Leader of the Year
Award recipient: Alison Taylor
