Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Houston Mitchell Drive/Pacific Highway overpass push gains pace

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
June 19 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is an ongoing push for an overpass at the intersection of Houston Mitchell Drive and the Pacific Highway. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
There is an ongoing push for an overpass at the intersection of Houston Mitchell Drive and the Pacific Highway. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

The push for an overpass at a deadly intersection continues to gather strength.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.