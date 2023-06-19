The push for an overpass at a deadly intersection continues to gather strength.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will write to Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison MP, requesting the provision of urgent funding to start a concept design for an interchange at the Houston Mitchell Drive/Pacific Highway intersection.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen, Roads Minister John Graham and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams will be copied into the correspondence.
Minister Aitchison met with locals at the intersection on Friday, June 9, and separately met with the council and Mrs Williams during a visit to the area to inspect roads and traffic concerns.
Mayor Peta Pinson brought the Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Highway intersection matter to the council meeting on Thursday, June 15.
She said this was a big issue for the community and acknowledged Bonny Hills Progress Association's campaign.
"We've seen loss of life on this intersection and we can't wait another 10 years because there will be more lives lost," Cr Pinson said.
"I think as a council it is imperative that we continue the pressure on the government, and now this government of the day, to ensure people that use that intersection, whether they be residents of our local government area or people just travelling through it, are as safe as they can be."
Cr Lauren Edwards said she was happy to go down this path.
The council vote was unanimous.
Bonny Hills Progress Association vice-president Kathy Regan spoke at the council's public forum on Tuesday, June 13.
She said it will take input from all levels and parts of our community to bring the overpass to a reality.
"We realise as a community group we need listening ears and active voices from our local representatives and so appreciate the support from councillors in this room and the strength your decisions add to our cause," Ms Regan said.
The progress association has actively pursued meetings with ministers at all levels of government and representatives from Transport for NSW.
"We have gained a greater understanding of what is required for the overpass, and at the same time, continued to present community concern," she said.
"We have been fortunate in establishing a line of communication with the current minister Jenny Aitchison and Transport for NSW regional director Anna Zycki and have future opportunities to continue discussions with them."
Another meeting is planned with Transport for NSW in July.
Bonny Hills Progress Association will stage a public meeting on Wednesday, June 21 at 7pm to present the next steps in pressing for an overpass and initiate a petition to NSW Parliament for urgent action.
The public meeting at the Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club will also inform the community about the campaign and amplify the community voice for urgent action to plan and build an overpass at the intersection.
The petition is set to be distributed across the local government area after the meeting.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
