Police

Update: police locate Wauchope subjects of two unrelated missing person's reports

By Sue Stephenson
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 7:40am
Jason Haines (left) in a pictured shared on social media, JackHilton (right) in a picture provided by NSW Police.
Update 3pm: Mid North Coast Police have confirmed that a boy and a man reported missing from Wauchope on Sunday, June 18, have been found.

