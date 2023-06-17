Port Macquarie News
Police alert: 10yo Jason Haines, 22yo Jack Hilton missing from Wauchope

By Sue Stephenson
Updated June 18 2023 - 10:50am, first published 7:40am
Jason Haines (left) in a pictured shared on social media, JackHilton (right) in a picture provided by NSW Police.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two missing people from Wauchope.

