Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two missing people from Wauchope.
Jason Haines, aged 10, was last seen in Wauchope about 3pm Saturday, June 17.
When he could not be contacted or located, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
There are serious concerns for Jason's welfare due to his young age.
He is described as of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 130cm tall, with a thin build and dark coloured hair.
Jason was last seen wearing a t-shirt with a red/black dolphin on the front, green track pants, and green shoes.
He is known to frequent the Wauchope area.
Police are also searching for Jack Hilton, aged 22, who was last seen at a residence on Sarahs Crescent, King Creek, about 6.30am Wednesday (June 14).
When he could not be contacted or located, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries police believe he may be in the Port Macquarie area.
Police and family hold concerns for Jack's welfare.
Jack is described as Caucasian appearance, 190cm tall, medium build, brown hair cut into a mullet-style and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey jumper.
Jack is known to frequent the Wauchope, Port Macquarie and King Creek areas.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
