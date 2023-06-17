The Port City Breakers managed to hold off a gallant Port Macquarie Sharks in their Group Three Rugby League local derby on Saturday, June 17.
Both teams got off to a strong start as they each carried the ball down the field, and it wasn't long before Port City opened the Sharks' defence to put the first four points on the scoreboard.
While the Breakers continued to put pressure on the Sharks after their first try, the Sharks finally managed to hit back with a try of their own, and a successful conversion put them in front for the first time.
The Sharks' momentum continued as they ran in two more tries to extend their lead to 16-4 with ten minutes to go in the first half.
However, a late momentum shift allowed Port City to sneak in a quick try to narrow the margin to 16-10 heading into halftime.
"It was a real back-and forth first half," Port City captain-coach Richie Roberts said. " Once the momentum swung, each team had their chances."
"The first half was a bit disappointing for us, we shouldn't have let them have that many chances to score."
Roberts had one message for his team during halftime.
"We just had to get back to basics," he said. "We had to win the ruck, they were getting too many off-loads, and we had to fix our defence."
After the Sharks managed to extend their lead by another two points with a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the second half, it was all one-way traffic for Port City as they jumped to a 26-18 lead off the back of three tries to seal the win.
Roberts was extremely pleased with the way his side performed without the ball after they handed the Sharks numerous opportunities throughout the match.
"We didn't let any tries in during the second half, so that was really pleasing as we pride ourselves on our defence," he said.
"We weren't too happy with ourselves in the first half, but to let no tries in during the second half was really pleasing."
Roberts said discipline and defence will be the key areas to focus on heading into the second half of the season.
"It's about attention to detail," he said. "You don't want to be playing from behind at the pointy end of the season.
"If you don't get the small things right, it all compounds into back-to-back errors. Moving forward, we are going to focus on player management and making sure we get the little things right.
"We're still three or four troops down from a full strength side, but hopefully when it's time to fire we will be full strength."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.