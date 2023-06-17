Port Macquarie News
Port City Breakers defeat Port Macquarie Sharks in Group 3 Rugby League local derby

Mardi Borg
Updated June 17 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 6:00pm
The Port City Breakers managed to hold off a gallant Port Macquarie Sharks in their Group Three Rugby League local derby on Saturday, June 17.

