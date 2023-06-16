WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins is the special guest of this week's On The Bench... but he almost wasn't.
Obviously the pressure of coaching is getting to Collins as he forgot his appointment at the "Gary Bridge Studios".
However, as he said, better late than never and Collins finally arrived to talk Group Three footy with Mick McDonald and Gary Bridge.
Wingham's horror injury toll and the run into the semi-finals are among the topics discussed while Bridgie gives his thoughts on next Wednesday's State of Origin match
This weekend's draw sees the Wauchope Blues hosting the Old Bar Pirates on Saturday, June 17, at the Lank Bain Sporting Complex in Wauchope.
It's a local derby at Regional Stadium where the Port Sharks and Port City Breakers also meet on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks host the Wingham Tigers at the Harry Elliott Oval in Tuncurry.
And the Macleay Valley Mustangs head to Taree's Jack Neal Oval to take on the Bulls.
