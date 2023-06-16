The Port Macquarie community is being warned of an increase of syphilis.
The sexually transmissible infection (STI) does not always show symptoms, can be passed along not only by unprotected sex, but also kissing, and can cause serious and long term health issues such as stillbirth.
It is, however, easily tested and cured.
There has been a sharp rise in syphilis cases reported across the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers regions.
But because the STI does not always present with symptoms, North Coast Population and Public Health suspect more cases of infectious syphilis in the community are going undiagnosed.
Syphilis can be transmitted via unprotected sex (vaginal, anal or oral) as well as through kissing and/or close physical contact.
During pregnancy, it can be transmitted from mother to her unborn baby, leading to stillbirth or permanent disability of the baby.
Though syphilis can cause serious health problems, it is easily tested and cured.
For those with symptoms, the first sign of syphilis is the appearance of sores or ulcers at the site of the infection. Those sexually active are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms.
Director North Coast Population and Public Health Dr Valerie Delpech, said since 2020, infectious syphilis cases in the North Coast have increased each year, with 29 cases in 2020, 41 cases in 2021 and 85 notifications in 2022.
"This increase reflects an unprecedented number of cases, especially among young heterosexuals and those who engage in casual unprotected sex," Dr Delpech said.
"Early testing and treatment is key to helping us control this outbreak".
Particularly those who have multiple sexual partners or unprotected casual sex are being encouraged to get tested.
Regular check-ups are needed to prevent passing the infection on to other people and to avoid long-term health consequences.
Confidential testing for and treatment of sexually transmissible infections is free of charge through your GP, Aboriginal Medical Service or local Sexual Health Clinics at Kempsey, Port Macquarie or Coffs Harbour.
For sexual health support and information, call the NSW Sexual Health Infolink on 1800 451 624 (weekdays 9am to 5.30pm), go to www.shil.nsw.gov.au or visit NSW Health's Play Safe website at https://playsafe.health.nsw.gov.au.
