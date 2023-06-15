Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Court

Former cop arrested in Port Macquarie on charges of possessing child abuse material

By Newsroom
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:08am, first published June 15 2023 - 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested a former officer on Thursday, June 15. File picture
Police arrested a former officer on Thursday, June 15. File picture

A former police officer has been arrested and charged in Port Macquarie following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.