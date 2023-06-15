A former police officer has been arrested and charged in Port Macquarie following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command.
According to a statement released by police, the 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, June 15, following extensive inquiries.
He was charged with one count of possess child abuse material.
The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Lismore Local Court on Thursday July 19, 2023.
In December 2022, Strike Force Marous was formed by the Professional Standards Command to investigate reports a serving police officer - attached to a command in the Northern Region - had allegedly accessed child abuse material.
The officer is no longer employed by the NSW Police Force.
