Port Macquarie News

Former policeman, 25, arrested in Port Macquarie

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:07am, first published June 15 2023 - 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning multi-platform journalist, occasional academic and the Editor of ACM's North Coast titles; the Port Macquarie News, Macleay Argus, Camden Haven Courier and Mid Coast Observer.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.